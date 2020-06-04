Western Canada Highway News
c/o Craig Kelman & Associates Ltd., 3rd floor, 2020 Portage Avenue
Winnipeg Manitoba, Canada R3J 0K4
Phone:
Fax:
Website: http://www.highwaynews.ca
Guidelines:
Editor: Terry Ross, Senior Editor
Email address: terry@kelman.ca
About The Publication:
“The official publication of three Canadian trucking associations (Alberta Motor Transport Association, Saskatchewan Trucking Association, & Manitoba Trucking Association.” Occasionally works with new writers. Circ. controlled (approx. 5,400). Quarterly. Pays on acceptance. Publishes ms one month after acceptance. Buys first rights. Accepts reprints. Responds within a day. Guidelines by email.
Pays $0.30/word.
Current Needs:
Articles. Pays $0.30/word for 500-1500 words.
Photos/Art:
“High resolution (min. 300 dpi) Jpegs, Tiffs, etc.”
Hints:
“We are very dependent on current issues facing the trucking industry. Some are longstanding (e.g., driver shortage), others are more short-term (e.g., ELDs, MELT programs). Know the industry!”
Welcomes New Writers: Yes