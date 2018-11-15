Western Ag Reporter

P.O. Box 30758

Billings MT 59107

Phone:

Fax:

Website: http://www.westernagreporter.com

Guidelines:

Editor: Linda Grosskopf, Editor

Email address: editor@westernagreporter.com

About The Publication:

“A weekly agricultural paper, started in 1940, published in Billings, MT. Not politically correct. Offers to our large and close readership not only the news that affects production agriculture but also a healthy dose of Western history, a weekly cooking column, plenty of patriotic material, and plenty of Western humor.” Welcomes new writers. Circ. 15K. Weekly. Pays end of the month. Period between acceptance and publication varies. “Depends on whether their material needs to be printed immediately to be of any use to my readership or whether it can be printed any time … Depends how large the paper is, and that varies by season — longest in the spring and fall — size related DIRECTLY to advertising quantity.” Buys first rights. Accepts reprints. Responds one week. Sample copy free for two months by mail with SASE. Subscription $55. “No guidelines other than have something interesting to say that my ag readership would be interested in reading. About 800 words work well. Will work with longer material if the material is good enough.”

Pays flat fee of $50 for up to 800 words.

Current Needs:

“Always happy to have new writers.”

Photos/Art:

“Nice if available.” Pays $10/photo.

Hints:

“Don’t aggravate the editor! She does not like to talk on the phone. Email is the best way to reach her. Advice: Have something to say, and say it plainly and concisely. Save the politically correct crap for some other publication. We tell it like it is here on a take it or leave it basis. We are conservative, patriotic, and humorous. We tend to be on the order of shoot first, ask questions later. The editor, who has been on the seat for 18 years, enjoys a very close and positive relationship with her rural readers.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes