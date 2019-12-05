The Threepenny Review
About The Publication:
“A quarterly review of the arts and society, combining essays, memoirs, fiction, poetry and observations about the world with first-class photography.” Welcomes new writers. Circ. 6K. Quarterly. Pays on acceptance. Publishes ms 3-18 months after acceptance. Buys first serial rights. No reprints. Responds during reading period January through June.
Current Needs:
Articles. Pays $200/short poetry pieces; $400/longer essays and fiction. 250-1000 words for Table Talk; 1200 – 2500 words for critical essays; up to 4000 words for longer essays and short stories. Submission period begins January 1st and runs through June.
Photos/Art:
“We do not accept photo or art submissions; we choose those on our own.”
Hints:
Mistakes include “sending out of season; sending via email rather than through our online submissions system; sending work that is not appropriate for us. We have a free Reading Room on our website, so it is easy for writers to get a sense of the kind of thing we publish.”
Welcomes New Writers: Yes