Fantasy · Paying Markets · SciFi/Horror

The Magazine of Fantasy & Science Fiction

August 27, 2026 No Comments

The Magazine of Fantasy & Science Fiction
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The Magazine of Fantasy & Science Fiction
P.O. Box 3447
Hoboken NJ 07030

Phone: 201-876-2551
Fax:
Website: http://www.fandsf.com
Guidelines: https://www.fandsf.com/glines.htm

Editor: C.C. Finlay, Editor
Email address: FandSF@aol.com

About The Publication:

“The Magazine of Fantasy & Science Fiction has been one of the genre’s leading publications since 1949.” Buys first N.A. serial rights and select world rights. Occasionally accepts reprints.

Pays $0.08-$0.12/word

Current Needs:

“We’re always looking for more works of humor.” Pays $0.08-$0.12/word. Submit complete ms with cover letter via http://ccfinlay.moksha.io/publication/fsf

Pays $0.08-$0.12/word

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“Please read an issue or two before submitting.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes

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