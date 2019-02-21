The Magazine of Fantasy & Science Fiction

P.O. Box 3447

Hoboken NJ 07030

Phone: 201-876-2551

Fax:

Website: http://www.fandsf.com

Guidelines: https://www.sfsite.com/fsf/glines.htm

Editor:

Email address: FandSF@aol.com

About The Publication:

“The Magazine of Fantasy & Science Fiction has been one of the genre’s leading publications since 1949.” Circ. 15K. Bi-monthly. Pays on acceptance. Publishes ms 2-8 months after acceptance. Buys first North American serial rights and select world rights. Occasionally accepts reprints. Responds within two months. Subscription $36.97 print; $29.97 online. Guidelines online at https://www.sfsite.com/fsf/glines.htm.

Current Needs:

“We’re always looking for more works of humor.” Pays $0.07-$0.12/word. Submit complete ms with cover letter via https://ccfinlay.moksha.io/publication/fsf.

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“Please read an issue or two before submitting.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes