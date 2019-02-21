The Magazine of Fantasy & Science Fiction
P.O. Box 3447
Hoboken NJ 07030
Phone: 201-876-2551
Website: http://www.fandsf.com
Guidelines: https://www.sfsite.com/fsf/glines.htm
Email address: FandSF@aol.com
“The Magazine of Fantasy & Science Fiction has been one of the genre’s leading publications since 1949.” Circ. 15K. Bi-monthly. Pays on acceptance. Publishes ms 2-8 months after acceptance. Buys first North American serial rights and select world rights. Occasionally accepts reprints. Responds within two months. Subscription $36.97 print; $29.97 online. Guidelines online at https://www.sfsite.com/fsf/glines.htm.
“We’re always looking for more works of humor.” Pays $0.07-$0.12/word. Submit complete ms with cover letter via https://ccfinlay.moksha.io/publication/fsf.
“Please read an issue or two before submitting.”
Welcomes New Writers: Yes