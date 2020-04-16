The Boundary Waters Journal

About The Publication:

“Email all submissions direct to me by attaching as a WORD document to your email. I personally review and work with all article submissions/writers.

I also am a wilderness guide from May-August, so I can’t review submissions during this time frame each year. I spend the months of November – April working on articles to run in the upcoming year’s issues of BWJ.

BWJ is a quarterly magazine that is the “Last Word” in all things BWCAW/Quetico. We have a feature only article format of ten articles with quality color photography and printing – 100 pages/issue. We cover anything of interest to wilderness paddlers/campers/anglers — all aspects of our coverage area are potential BWJ articles. Most common are wilderness canoe route journals, wilderness skills development/advice, where/when/how to fish the canoe country, wilderness essays, wilderness gear reviews/recommendations, area history, area personalities, winter activities and more. We have been publishing in-depth exclusive articles on the BWCAW/Quetico for the past 34 years. We have very loyal subscribers who are very knowledgeable about all aspects of wilderness canoe tripping. We publish very few stories geared to the novice. We prefer expert advice so you need to know what you are talking/writing about to be published in BWJ.” Circ. 12K. Quarterly. Pays 30 days after publication. Publishes ms 6 months to a year after acceptance, depending on the theme. Buys one time rights. Occasionally accepts reprints. Responds within 30 days, during the months of November-April.

“Typical payment would be $400” – Review Current Needs

Current Needs:

“Always looking for in-depth accounts of personal wilderness canoe trips the author has taken- can be historical or recent. Has to be more than a travel log, need a strong story angle/theme or interesting events taken place on the trip. Those who combine serious fishing within the overall trip experience/story – that is a plus. Always need winter stories- skiing, snowshoeing, camping, fishing in Boundary Waters. You don’t have to have your own photos but it helps and you make more money for the story. We are interested in fiction stories with a Boundary Waters connection but have not been able to find much in this area. This would be a good opportunity for those who are experienced wilderness trippers and like to write fiction related to their experiences in our coverage area. An average story in BWJ would run 3000-4000 words or 3-4 magazine pages for us. If you had 1-2 of your own GOOD and usable images to go with it, typical payment would be $400.

If we have to purchase photos from elsewhere to illustrate your story, you may be paid slightly less. In most cases, we both sign a Writers Agreement upfront that is based on the story and photos you submit with it, this way we both know upfront what to expect for payment once the story runs.

We are very different than most publications in that we publish many very long stories- some go 10-15 pages. We prefer deep dives into a given topic that are considered the definitive article on that particular topic. So no maximum – if interesting I would usually let you go as long as you want and pay accordingly. I have paid up to $800 for really unique and compelling articles that are of this length and depth. Okay to email a general query to me. I may be able to help you save some grief and zero in on a good story angle. If you have something finished – just email it to me as a WORD document. Photos can be sent with email or on a thumb drive to our office.”

Photos/Art:

“If you submit just photos or you submit photos with articles that can run with another article by someone else, we pay $50-$150/image depending on 1/2, full or 2-page spread.”

Hints:

“Your expertise/credibility must pass scrutiny from a very savvy readership. If you don’t know your stuff, I will know it in short order and will not be able to use your story. We want more fiction pieces related to our area and winter activities/themes too. Don’t write to the beginner/novice level- they can learn a lot more and faster from area experts so that is who we feature. You can build a strong story angle around a given theme from a composite of several trips, the story does not have to be limited to a one week time frame.”

