The Ashtray Blog
Unit 27, Crofty Industrial Estate
Gower United Kingdom SA4 3RS
Phone:
Fax:
Website: http://www.ecigarettedirect.co.uk/ashtray-blog
Guidelines: http://www.ecigarettedirect.co.uk/ashtray-blog/write-for-the-ashtray-blog
Editor: James Dunworth, Director of Marketing and IT.
Email address: james@ecigarettedirect.co.uk
About The Publication:
“The Ashtray Blog provides vaping and THR news, ecigarette guides, humour and special offers.” Welcomes new writers. Circ. 50K. Weekly. Pays on publication. Publishes ms in 1-4 weeks after acceptance. Buys online and hard copy rights. No reprints. Responds in 1-3 days.
Pays $50 + $5/photo.
Current Needs:
“Vaping guides and humour.” Pays $50 for 500 word article. Submit query and writing samples by email to james@ecigarettedirect.co.uk.
Photos/Art:
“We prefer picture to be submitted with the article, but can provide ourselves when this is not possible.” Pays $5/photo.
Hints:
“Common mistakes: 1. Not reading the guidelines! 2. Not providing the quality we are looking for. 3. Not speaking directly to the reader. 4. Including a link to a spammy website.”
Welcomes New Writers: Yes