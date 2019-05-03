The Ashtray Blog

Unit 27, Crofty Industrial Estate

Gower United Kingdom SA4 3RS

Phone:

Fax:

Website: http://www.ecigarettedirect.co.uk/ashtray-blog

Guidelines: http://www.ecigarettedirect.co.uk/ashtray-blog/write-for-the-ashtray-blog

Editor: James Dunworth, Director of Marketing and IT.

Email address: james@ecigarettedirect.co.uk

About The Publication:

“The Ashtray Blog provides vaping and THR news, ecigarette guides, humour and special offers.” Welcomes new writers. Circ. 50K. Weekly. Pays on publication. Publishes ms in 1-4 weeks after acceptance. Buys online and hard copy rights. No reprints. Responds in 1-3 days.

Pays $50 + $5/photo.

Current Needs:

“Vaping guides and humour.” Pays $50 for 500 word article. Submit query and writing samples by email to james@ecigarettedirect.co.uk.

Pays $50 for 500 word article.

Photos/Art:

“We prefer picture to be submitted with the article, but can provide ourselves when this is not possible.” Pays $5/photo.

Hints:

“Common mistakes: 1. Not reading the guidelines! 2. Not providing the quality we are looking for. 3. Not speaking directly to the reader. 4. Including a link to a spammy website.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes