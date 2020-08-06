The Archive

Phone:

Fax:

Website: https://www.explorethearchive.com

Guidelines:

Editor: Catherine Phelan, Content Strategist

Email address: mailto:editor@explorethearchive.com

About The Publication:

“The Archive is a history site devoted to uncovering untold historical stories. From features on extraordinary individuals to pop culture listicles, we seek to change the way readers engage with history.” Pays within 60 days of acceptance. No reprints. Responds within two days.

Current Needs:

“We’re looking to add new freelancers to write 1-2 stories per month.” Pays flat rate of $100/article of 850-1200 words. “Please contact us with 1-2 examples of previously published work in history for the web or unpublished essays and an overview of your historical interests. We welcome pitches and also assign stories to freelancers with whom we develop relationships.”

Pays flat rate of $100/article of 850-1200 words.

Photos/Art:

Hints:

Welcomes New Writers: Yes