The Antigonish Review
P.O. Box 5000, 42 West St., Suite 217, St. Francis Xavier University
Antigonish Nova Scotia, Canada B2G 2W5
Phone: (902)867-3962
Fax: (902)867-5563
Website: http://www.antigonishreview.com/
Guidelines: http://alturl.com/xyagk
Editor: Bonnie McIsaac, Office Manager
Email address: TAR-at-@stfx.ca
About The Publication:
“The Antigonish Review is a quarterly literary journal published by St. Francis Xavier University. The Review features poetry, fiction, reviews and critical articles from all parts of Canada, the US and overseas, using original graphics to enliven the format.” Welcomes new writers. 90% freelance. Circ. 1000. Quarterly. Pays on publication. Publishes ms six months after acceptance. Buys first rights. No reprints. Responds 4-8 months. Sample copy available by mail for $15. Subscription $35 (Canada), $80 (US), $25 foreign (digital only). Guidelines online at http://alturl.com/xyagk
Current Needs:
Queries. Pays “$50.00 plus two copies for fiction, essays, articles and book reviews. $5.00 per page to a maximum of $25.00 plus two copies for poetry; $100.00 plus two copies for cover art.”
Photos/Art:
Hints:
“Cover art – Queries by email only please.” Cover art pays $100 plus two copies.
Welcomes New Writers: Yes