Texas Parks & Wildlife

September 12, 2019 2 Comments

Texas Parks & Wildlife
Texas Parks & Wildlife
4200 Smith School Road
Austin TX 78744

Phone:
Fax:
Website: https://tpwmagazine.com
Guidelines: https://tpwmagazine.com/editorial

Editor:
Email address: magazine@tpwd.texas.gov

About The Publication:

20-25% freelance. “Texas outdoor recreation, nature, wildlife, and state parks.” Welcomes new writers. 10 issues/year. Pays on acceptance. Buys first rights for print and digital. No reprints. Responds within several weeks.

Pays flat fee up to $1200.

Current Needs:

“Fishing and hunting in Texas.” Pays flat fee up to $1200/article for 50-1800 words. Submit query with writing samples.

Pays flat fee up to $1200/article for 50-1800 words.

Photos/Art:

Guidelines online at https://tpwmagazine.com/editorial/#photo.

Hints:

“Most people don’t understand our mission and haven’t read our articles, which are in our online archive. The magazine is part of a state agency: https://tpwd.texas.gov/about/mission-philosophy.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes

