Texas Parks & Wildlife

4200 Smith School Road

Austin TX 78744

Phone:

Fax:

Website: https://tpwmagazine.com

Guidelines: https://tpwmagazine.com/editorial

Editor:

Email address: magazine@tpwd.texas.gov

About The Publication:

20-25% freelance. “Texas outdoor recreation, nature, wildlife, and state parks.” Welcomes new writers. 10 issues/year. Pays on acceptance. Buys first rights for print and digital. No reprints. Responds within several weeks.

Pays flat fee up to $1200.

Current Needs:

“Fishing and hunting in Texas.” Pays flat fee up to $1200/article for 50-1800 words. Submit query with writing samples.

Pays flat fee up to $1200/article for 50-1800 words.

Photos/Art:

Guidelines online at https://tpwmagazine.com/editorial/#photo.

Hints:

“Most people don’t understand our mission and haven’t read our articles, which are in our online archive. The magazine is part of a state agency: https://tpwd.texas.gov/about/mission-philosophy.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes