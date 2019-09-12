Texas Parks & Wildlife
4200 Smith School Road
Austin TX 78744
Phone:
Fax:
Website: https://tpwmagazine.com
Guidelines: https://tpwmagazine.com/editorial
Editor:
Email address: magazine@tpwd.texas.gov
About The Publication:
20-25% freelance. “Texas outdoor recreation, nature, wildlife, and state parks.” Welcomes new writers. 10 issues/year. Pays on acceptance. Buys first rights for print and digital. No reprints. Responds within several weeks.
Pays flat fee up to $1200.
Current Needs:
“Fishing and hunting in Texas.” Pays flat fee up to $1200/article for 50-1800 words. Submit query with writing samples.
Pays flat fee up to $1200/article for 50-1800 words.
Photos/Art:
Guidelines online at https://tpwmagazine.com/editorial/#photo.
Hints:
“Most people don’t understand our mission and haven’t read our articles, which are in our online archive. The magazine is part of a state agency: https://tpwd.texas.gov/about/mission-philosophy.”
Welcomes New Writers: Yes
I’m interested
Shameema,
Please contact the publication directly using the contact info. in the market listing above.
Angela Hoy, Publisher
WritersWeekly.com