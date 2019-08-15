SteadyContent

2028 E. Ben White Blvd Ste. 240-2415

Austin TX 78741

Phone:

Fax:

Website: https://steadycontent.com

Guidelines:

Editor: Deena Habboo, Matt Gerchow, Jared White

Email address: content@steadycontent.com

About The Publication:

“SteadyContent creates content using strategic automation and skilled talent. We hire only U.S. citizens who have English as their first language. Our specialty is creating ongoing content for WordPress…weekly blog posting! We require only 2-5 minutes of the clients time, then we handle it from there. SteadyContent does the keyword research, creates the titles, writes the content, schedules the posts, shares to social and measures the engagement. No other company offers quite the same solution.”

Pay rate is determined before writing, and is based on the style & quality of your writing.

Current Needs:

“SteadyContent is Hiring Additional Writers! Be a part of something AWESOME while working from home. Articles are 2000-5000 words. Pay rate is determined before writing, and is based on the style & quality of your writing. For example, a 5000-word article pays between $100 and $200. We have ongoing work for talented writers. SERIOUS APPLICANTS ONLY. Do you know how to engage and delight your readers (so they’re begging for more)? Are you able to engage and connect with even the lowest-attention span reader? Is your writing style easy and a pleasure for everyone to read? Are you likable? Interesting? Are you honest, consistent, and write in an authentic voice without revealing everything? Your reader might not care about the technical aspects of architecture, but they should be able to trust your ability to judge a building because your tone is human, real, and you write with a purpose. So much so, that if you recommend a reader to visit a certain place, because they trust you, they would visit it. You must be able to make a difference to your readers— no matter how small. If this sounds like you, we have high hopes our client will love you! ***TO APPLY*** Please write a 300-word “test article” (will not be published) on… ”Your Guide to Having Success at the Driving Range.” The key word is: driving range. Change the title to something engaging and exciting that includes the keyword; be creative should you include subheadings. Paragraphs should be no more than 2-3 sentences. Blocks and blocks of text will not be accepted for review. Break up the content. Include sub-headings. Only high-quality content writers with passion need apply. The essay is to be fun, a bit sassy, shareable, and light. This includes catchy headings, and a catchy, interactive writing style—not formal. Please reply to this email with the completed test article. Thank you!” Pays $0.02-$0.04/word. Submit test article by email.

Pay rate is determined before writing, and is based on the style & quality of your writing.

Photos/Art:

“We will want design recommendations.” No additional payment.

Hints:

“Writing in blocks of text with no subtitles. Writing too formal where we are looking for wit, humor, and sarcasm.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes