SNIPS News

10-15% freelance. “SNIPS covers ductwork manufacturing, installation and maintenance, as well as building standards.” Welcomes new writers. Bimonthly. Pays on acceptance. Publishes ms within two months of acceptance. Buys one-time rights. No reprints. Responds in one week. Guidelines available by emailed request.
“Short features.” Pays flat fee of $250/article of 400-700 words. Submit query by email.
$250/article
“Please pitch specifically about ductwork for SNIPS. I can offer more for your story if you allow me to host your interview and take a video excerpt.”
Welcomes New Writers: Yes