SNIPS News

1418 6th St., Apt. 5

Charleston IL 61920

Phone: (217) 259-5829

Fax:

Website: https://www.achrnews.com/snips-news

Guidelines:

Editor: Austin Keating, Editor in Chief

Email address: mailto:keatinga@bnpmedia.com

About The Publication:

10-15% freelance. “SNIPS covers ductwork manufacturing, installation and maintenance, as well as building standards.” Welcomes new writers. Bimonthly. Pays on acceptance. Publishes ms within two months of acceptance. Buys one-time rights. No reprints. Responds in one week. Guidelines available by emailed request.

PAYS $250/article

Current Needs:

“Short features.” Pays flat fee of $250/article of 400-700 words. Submit query by email.

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“Please pitch specifically about ductwork for SNIPS. I can offer more for your story if you allow me to host your interview and take a video excerpt.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes