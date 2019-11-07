Sasee Magazine

P.O. Box 1389

Murrells Inlet TX 29576

Phone: 843-626-8911

Fax:

Website: http://www.sasee.com/

Guidelines: http://sasee.com/submissions

Editor: Leslie Moore

Email address: lmoore@strandmedia.com

About The Publication:

“Women’s lifestyle monthly publication distributed free to readers along the northeastern coast of SC, and the southeastern coast of NC, plus a monthly digital issue.” Welcomes new writers. Pays 90 days after publication. Publishes ms about a month after acceptance. Buys first time rights, reverts back to writer upon publication. Occasionally accepts reprints. Responds in less than a week. Guidelines online.

Current Needs:

“First person essays that revolve around monthly themes.

Editorial calendar by email request at lmoore@strandmedia.com.” Pays $0.10/word for 500-1,000 words. Submit complete essay by email, with contact information, and short bio.

$0.10/word

Photos/Art:

“Small digital photo of writer.”

Hints:

“Only first person essays are accepted for consideration.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes