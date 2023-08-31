Remediation Technology
Editor: Austin Keating, Editor in Chief
Email address: keatinga@bnpmedia.com
“Remediation Technology covers Superfund sites, brownfields, and other kinds of contaminants that need remediation.” Welcomes new writers. Pays on acceptance. Publishes ms within two months of acceptance. Buys one-time rights. No reprints. Responds in one week. Sample articles available online. Guidelines available by emailed request.
Pays $250/article
“Short features.” Pays flat fee of $250/article of 400-700 words. Submit query by email.
Welcomes New Writers: Yes