Remediation Technology

1418 6th St, Apt. 5

Charleston IL 61920

Phone: (217)259-5829

Fax:

Website: https://www.remediation-technology.com

Guidelines:

Editor: Austin Keating, Editor in Chief

Email address: keatinga@bnpmedia.com

About The Publication:

“Remediation Technology covers Superfund sites, brownfields, and other kinds of contaminants that need remediation.” Welcomes new writers. Pays on acceptance. Publishes ms within two months of acceptance. Buys one-time rights. No reprints. Responds in one week. Sample articles available online. Guidelines available by emailed request.

Pays $250/article

Current Needs:

“Short features.” Pays flat fee of $250/article of 400-700 words. Submit query by email.

$250/article

Photos/Art:

Hints:

Welcomes New Writers: Yes