Reckoning

206 East Flint Street

Lake Orion MI 48362

Phone:

Fax:

Website: https://reckoning.press/

Guidelines: https://reckoning.moksha.io/publication/reckoning

Editor: SM Waverly, Fiction Editor; Knar Gavin, Poetry Editor.

Email address: mailto:reckoningmagazine@gmail.com

About The Publication:

“A nonprofit, annual journal of creative writing on environmental justice.” Welcomes new writers. Annual. Pays on completion of contract. Publishes ms within a year of acceptance. Buys First Worldwide Serial Rights; First Electronic Distribution Rights and Audio Rights. Occasionally accepts reprints. Responds 1-4 months. Sample articles online. Guidelines online.

Current Needs:

“We’re looking for creative writing on environmental justice. This can be poetry, fiction or creative nonfiction of any length up to 20,000 words. We’re reading for our eighth annual issue now, and the specific guidelines for it are here: https://reckoning.press/reckoning-8-submission-call.” Pays $0.10/word for prose, and $50/page for poetry. For submissions – “see the web guidelines above, but submit a complete ms, please. Send up to 5 poems at a time. Cover letter and bio are optional. We only accept submissions through our Moksha portal.”

Photos/Art:

Art specific guidelines are here: https://reckoning.press/submit/art-specific-guidelines. Pays $25/image.

Hints:

“Here’s our “What Doesn’t Work For Us” list, a work in progress: https://reckoning.press/submit/what-doesnt-work-for-us. One thing that isn’t on there: we’re not interested in AI-generated work of any kind.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes