RANGE magazine

P.O. Box 639

Carson City NV 89702

Phone:

Fax: 775-884-2213

Website: http://rangemagazine.com

Guidelines: http://rangemagazine.com/guidelines/index.htm

Editor: C.J. Hadley

Email address: edit@rangemagazine.com

About The Publication:

“RANGE is an advocate for food producers and other resource providers—especially cowboys and sheepherders in the American West.” 50% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Circ: 150k. Quarterly. Pays on publication. Publishes ms 3-6 months after acceptance. Buys First North American rights. Occasionally accepts reprints and short excerpts from nonfiction books that suit RANGE. Responds within 2-6 weeks. Sample copies by email, edit@rangemagazine.com. Subscription $19.95/year (4 issues); Canada $28/year; other foreign $45/year. Guidelines online at http://rangemagazine.com/guidelines/index.htm.

Current Needs:

“Great working ranch stories in the American West.” Pays $100 – $750. 1,500-2,000 words for features, more for special reports. “Email complete manuscript, including TITLE, blurb, byline and brief bio, plus captions and credits to edit@rangemagazine.com. Cover note should say why your story will suit RANGE’s mission, “to keep good ranchers ‘out there.’”

Photos/Art:

“Send high-res digital JPEGs, scanned 100% @ 300 dpi, via our FTP site. (Note: 100% is measure that the photo will eventually print. E.g., Possible full-page lead photo needs to be scanned 9” wide @ 300 dpi. Secondary photos can be scanned 5” wide @ 300 dpi.) Write to edit@rangemagazine.com for instructions.” Pays $25-$100. RANGE also needs photos for its annual Real Buckaroo Calendar and its hardback books.

Hints:

“No events. No rodeo. No PR. Don’t get too chatty via too many emails.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes