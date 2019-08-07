Northwest Quarterly Magazine

222 7th St.

Rockford IN 61104

Phone: 815-316-2300

Fax: 815-316-2300

Website: https://www.northwestquarterly.com/

Guidelines:

Editor: Chris Linden, Executive Editor

Email address: clinden@northwestquarterly.com

About The Publication:

“Northwest Quarterly is a city/regional lifestyle and business publication highlighting the best of life in the Northern Illinois/Southern Wisconsin and Northwest Chicagoland regions. Across two sister editions, we cover a wide variety of people and places that make our 16-county coverage area a great place to live. We especially enjoy topics such as conservation, local history, arts & entertainment, things to do/see, dining, home & garden, health & fitness, recreation & destinations, mind & spirit, personal finance, and business.” Welcomes new writers. Publishes 11 issues a year, 6/year in Northern Illinois. Pays on publication. Publishes ms 3-6 months after acceptance. Buys one-time rights. Occasionally accepts reprints. Responds within less than a week.

Pays $0.15/published word and $25 per assigned person source. 550-2,400 words

Current Needs:

“Flexibility to handle a wide variety of subjects and assignments.” Pays $0.15/published word and $25 per assigned person source. 550-2,400 words. “Send sample ms or queries, with quick bio/resume and writing samples to Chris Linden, clinden@northwestquarterly.com.”

Pays $0.15/published word and $25 per assigned person source. 550-2,400 words

Photos/Art:

“Negotiable.” Payment is also negotiable.

Hints:

“Our publication covers a 16-county slice of the Midwest, so we’re most interested in the people, places, destinations that have a direct connection to the Northern Illinois/Southern Wisconsin/Northwest Chicagoland area. While we always welcome story pitches, we’re also eager for writers who can take an assignment and run with an idea.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes