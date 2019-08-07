Northwest Quarterly Magazine
222 7th St.
Rockford IN 61104
Phone: 815-316-2300
Fax: 815-316-2300
Website: https://www.northwestquarterly.com/
Guidelines:
Editor: Chris Linden, Executive Editor
Email address: clinden@northwestquarterly.com
About The Publication:
“Northwest Quarterly is a city/regional lifestyle and business publication highlighting the best of life in the Northern Illinois/Southern Wisconsin and Northwest Chicagoland regions. Across two sister editions, we cover a wide variety of people and places that make our 16-county coverage area a great place to live. We especially enjoy topics such as conservation, local history, arts & entertainment, things to do/see, dining, home & garden, health & fitness, recreation & destinations, mind & spirit, personal finance, and business.” Welcomes new writers. Publishes 11 issues a year, 6/year in Northern Illinois. Pays on publication. Publishes ms 3-6 months after acceptance. Buys one-time rights. Occasionally accepts reprints. Responds within less than a week.
Current Needs:
“Flexibility to handle a wide variety of subjects and assignments.” Pays $0.15/published word and $25 per assigned person source. 550-2,400 words. “Send sample ms or queries, with quick bio/resume and writing samples to Chris Linden, clinden@northwestquarterly.com.”
Photos/Art:
“Negotiable.” Payment is also negotiable.
Hints:
“Our publication covers a 16-county slice of the Midwest, so we’re most interested in the people, places, destinations that have a direct connection to the Northern Illinois/Southern Wisconsin/Northwest Chicagoland area. While we always welcome story pitches, we’re also eager for writers who can take an assignment and run with an idea.”
Welcomes New Writers: Yes