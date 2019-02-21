Monadnock Table
60 West St.
Keene NH 03431
Phone:
Fax:
Website: http://www.monadnocktable.com
Guidelines:
Editor:
Email address: editor@monadnocktable.com
About The Publication:
“Monadnock Table is a guide to local food, farms and community of the Monadnock Region and the Connecticut River Valley of New Hampshire. Bi-monthly. Pays on publication. Publishes ms 3 months after acceptance. Buys first North American rights. Occasionally accepts reprints, depending on where the article first appeared. Where it appeared. Responds 1 week. Guidelines by email.
Current Needs:
“Feature ideas about food trends that are applicable to the Monadnock Region of New Hampshire.” Pays flat fee: $125 for features (1200 words); $75 for columns (600 words).
Photos/Art:
N/A
Hints:
Writers do not realize that we are EXCLUSIVE to the Monadnock Region of New Hampshire and the Connecticut River Valley of New Hampshire. This is a REGIONAL publication, not national.”
Welcomes New Writers: Yes