Mining People Magazine

Guidelines:

Editor: Al Skinner, Publisher; Christina Karawan, Managing Editor

Email address: alskinner@ntelos.net

About The Publication:

“CPM is an easy-reading, homespun magazine featuring coal people and coal towns, with special sections on news and product development.” 40% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 14.2K. Monthly. Pays on publication. Publishes ms one month after acceptance. Buys all rights. No reprints. Responds within one week. Sample copy available by email. Subscription $25. Guidelines available by email. Pays flat fee of $250 for up to 2500 words.

Current Needs:

“Stories of coal personalities and/or coal towns.” Pays flat fee of $250 for up to 2500 words. Submit query by email.

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“Be creative. Stay with format of easy reading and focus on coal people.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes