Massage Magazine

Editor: Karen Menehan, Editor in Chief.

Email address: edit@massagemag.com

“We work only with journalists whose work reflects original interviews, research, quotes and attribution. We have zero tolerance for plagiarism, including taking material/facts/info/text from websites without attribution. We need published clips and expressions of interest in order to see if a freelancer is a fit for our publication. We report on business, research, trends, integrative health care, self-care and more, both in print and online.” “Send your expression of interest via email with the words “Freelance Writer” in the subject line. We choose topics here based on audience need and SEO research, and then assign them to dependable freelancers.”

Pays $0.15/word for 1000-2000 words.

“Freelancers often ask if they can guest-post or blog, or they try to pass off aggregated plagiarism as an article. These are all mistakes that will get you banned from contributing to the publication. We run every article through a plagiarism checker. We do not engage in “content creation” or blogging. Our articles are reported, meaning they necessitate original interviews (picking up the phone), research (not by scraping info off of other websites without attribution), and quotes. Freelancers also sometimes confuse our readership with a general consumer readership. Our readers are professional health care providers who need information about running a small business, self-care, news, and techniques. Such article queries as “this is how massage will make you feel better” are mistakes. Freelancers need to have solid reporting and writing experience, and impeccable English skills.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes