Kaleidoscope: Exploring the Experience of Disability through Literature and the Fine Arts
701 South Main Street
Akron OH 44311-1019
Phone: (330)762-9755
Fax:
Website: https://www.udsakron.org/kaleidoscope.aspx
Guidelines: https://www.udsakron.org/kaleidoscope/enter-a-submission.aspx
Editor:
Email address: kaleidoscope@udsakron.org
About The Publication:
“Kaleidoscope magazine creatively focuses on the experiences of disability from the perspective of individuals, families, friends, caregivers, educators and healthcare professionals, among others. The material selected for publication challenges and overcomes stereotypical, patronizing and sentimental attitudes about disability. The criteria for good writing apply: effective technique, thought-provoking subject matter and a mature grasp of the art of storytelling.” Biyearly. Pays after publication. Publishes ms 6-12 months after acceptance. Buys one-time rights. Accepts reprints. “Email us to have your contact information added to our electronic list for notification each time an issue is posted online.”
Pays: $10-$100
Current Needs:
“Fiction, personal essays and poetry that explore the experience of disability. Artwork of any media created by artist with a disability.” Pays $10-$100/article. Personal essays must not exceed 5,000 words, and no more than 5 poems. Submit ms online or by email.
Photos/Art:
“Artwork must be created by an artist with a disability. 5 – 10 images preferred for consideration. Any media.
Hints:
“Kaleidoscope does not accept work on speculation. If you have written something that fits within our guidelines and our mission, submit it via our website or email for consideration.”
Welcomes New Writers: Yes