Kaleidoscope: Exploring the Experience of Disability through Literature and the Fine Arts

701 South Main Street

Akron OH 44311-1019

Phone: (330)762-9755

Fax:

Website: https://www.udsakron.org/kaleidoscope.aspx

Guidelines: https://www.udsakron.org/kaleidoscope/enter-a-submission.aspx

Editor:

Email address: kaleidoscope@udsakron.org

About The Publication:

“Kaleidoscope magazine creatively focuses on the experiences of disability from the perspective of individuals, families, friends, caregivers, educators and healthcare professionals, among others. The material selected for publication challenges and overcomes stereotypical, patronizing and sentimental attitudes about disability. The criteria for good writing apply: effective technique, thought-provoking subject matter and a mature grasp of the art of storytelling.” Biyearly. Pays after publication. Publishes ms 6-12 months after acceptance. Buys one-time rights. Accepts reprints. “Email us to have your contact information added to our electronic list for notification each time an issue is posted online.”

Pays: $10-$100

Current Needs:

“Fiction, personal essays and poetry that explore the experience of disability. Artwork of any media created by artist with a disability.” Pays $10-$100/article. Personal essays must not exceed 5,000 words, and no more than 5 poems. Submit ms online or by email.

Photos/Art:

“Artwork must be created by an artist with a disability. 5 – 10 images preferred for consideration. Any media.

Hints:

“Kaleidoscope does not accept work on speculation. If you have written something that fits within our guidelines and our mission, submit it via our website or email for consideration.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes