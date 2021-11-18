INSPIRED 55+ Lifestyle Magazine

Editor: Bobbie Jo Reid, Editor

“INSPIRED 55+ LIfestyle Magazine is a monthly publication that provides articles about people in BC Canada who are living life to its fullest. It also contains lifestyle articles that are positive and uplifting, relating to housing, health, travel, leisure, relationships, etc.”

Pays freelancers quarterly. Publishes ms within 3-6 months after acceptance. Buys first rights. Sometimes accepts reprints depending on market and how recently the article ran. Responds in 1-2 weeks. Guidelines available by email.

“We do NOT need any more travel articles. We need lifestyle topics that have a positive focus.” Pays $30 and up/article depending on complexity, photos used, etc. Submit query to editor by email.

Welcomes New Writers: Yes