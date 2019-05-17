Good Old Boat

Evergreen Dr. NW

Jamestown ND 58401

Phone:

Fax:

Website: https://www.goodoldboat.com/

Guidelines: http://www.goodoldboat.com/writersguidelines

Editor: Michael Robertson

Email address: michael_r@goodoldboat.com

About The Publication:

“A niche magazine covering subjects of interest to the Average Joe or Jane sailor who owns and maintains their own sailboat. These stories can relate to 19-foot trailer boats to 40-foot ocean-going boats. Writers are sailors themselves and write from their own experience. We expect all submitters to be familiar with our magazine and content.” Welcomes new writers. “If you’re a new writer with a good story and good photos, we’ll work with you to whip your words into shape.” Circ. 30K. Bi-monthly. Pays 60 days before publication. Publishes between 3 months to a year after acceptance. Buys First North American rights. Accepts reprints. Responds within a month.

Pays $50-$750.

Current Needs:

“Short-and-sweet, wish-I’d-thought-of-that DIY pieces are always in demand.” All payment is listed online by department. Pays $50 to $750 per story. Stories range 50-3500 words, depending on department. “Queries are welcome, but a green light is only given to writers willing to work on spec, regardless of experience. Complete ms welcome too.”

$50 – $750

Photos/Art:

“Depends on story, but nearly all require photos. Remember the maxim in this business: No art, no article.” No additional payment for photos going with stories. Pays $100 for cover photos.

Hints:

“Our writers’ guidelines are on our website and they are comprehensive. Please read them. We don’t want the text of your story in the body of an email. We don’t want photos embedded in your Word text doc. We encourage video that accompanies stories and pay extra for it.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes