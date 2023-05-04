Ft Myers Magazine

52 Park Avenue E

Merrick NY 11566

Phone:

Fax:

Website: http://www.ftmyersmagazine.com

Guidelines:

Editor: Andrew Elias, Editor.

Email address: ftmyers@optonline.net

About The Publication:

75% freelance. “Celebrating the Arts & Living in Southwest Florida.” Welcomes new writers. Bimonthly. Pays 30 days after publication. Publishes ms 1-6 months after acceptance. Buys one time rights. Accepts reprints. Responds in 1-6 weeks. Sample articles online. Subscription $12/year.

Current Needs:

“Articles & interviews about fine arts, entertainment, music, theater, film, television, books, media, architecture as well as food & drink, house & garden, travel & leisure, health & wellness, sports & recreation.” Pays around $0.10/word. “Most articles/interviews are about 1000-1500 words, with some rarely up to 2000.” Submit ms., and/or articles available as reprints by email.

Pays $0.10/word

Photos/Art:

“Send hi-res JPG, TIF, or PDF (5″x7″ at 300 dpi preferred, or 7″x10″ at 72 dpi)” Pays $10/half page or less. $20/half page or larger, and $50/ full page.

Hints:

Welcomes New Writers: Yes