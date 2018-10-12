Earth Island Journal

2150 Allston Way, Suite 460

Berkeley CA 94704

Phone:

Fax:

Website: http://www.earthislandjournal.org/

Guidelines: http://www.earthisland.org/journal/index.php/page/writers-photographers-guidelines

Editor: Attn: Editors

Email address: jmark-at-earthisland.org

About The Publication:

“A quarterly magazine about environmental threats and the people who are working to address them.” Welcomes new writers. 75% freelance. Circ. 12K. Quarterly. Pays on publication. Publishes ms 3-6 months after acceptance. Responds 2-4 weeks. Buys first rights. Rarely accepts reprints. Sample copy online at http://www.earthisland.org/journal/index.php/where. Subscription $10. Pays $0.25/word for print, $100 flat fee for online.

Current Needs:

Queries. Pays $0.25/word for print, $100 flat fee for online. Submit query by email.

Pays $0.25/word for print, $100 flat fee for online.

Photos/Art:

Photographer guidelines: http://www.earthisland.org/journal/index.php/page/writers-photographers-guidelines

Hints:

Welcomes New Writers: Yes