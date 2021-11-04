E-Bike Enthusiast

5130 E. La Palma Ave. #207

Anaheim TX 92805

Phone: (714)315-8123

Fax:

Website:

Guidelines:

Editor: Elisabeth Deffner, Editor

Email address: mailto:ebikeenthusiasteditor@gmail.com

About The Publication:

“E-Bike Enthusiast is a start-up online magazine that covers the gamut of subjects important to e-bike riders: choosing a bike, caring for a bike, safety and legislative issues, fun biking destinations, and more. We are seeking freelance writers interesting in building an ongoing relationship. If you are into biking, have experience with electric bikes, and have experience writing for publication, we want to hear from you!” Pays on acceptance. Buys all rights. No reprints. Responds within one week.

Pays $40/Article

Current Needs:

“We’re looking for experienced writers who are into biking, have experience with electric bikes, and have the interview skills necessary to source information they may not know firsthand.” Pays $40/article. Submit cover letter, list of published credits and three published pieces by email.

Photos/Art:

“Photos/images must accompany submitted articles.”

Hints:

Welcomes New Writers: Yes