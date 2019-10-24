District Media, Inc.

506 SW 6th Avenue, Suite 606

Portland OR 97204

Phone: (202)468-6043

Fax:

Website: https://www.districtmediafinance.com

Guidelines:

Editor: James Hendrickson, Founder; Tamila McDonald, Operations Manager

Email address: james@districtmediafinance.com

About The Publication:

“Originally founded in the District of Columbia in 2007, District Media, Inc. is an independent media company. Our objective is to deliver high-quality personal finance news and advice that informs, empowers, educates and entertains the public. We provide this information free of charge through our portfolio of personal finance websites, with all operating expenses paid through advertising.” Guidelines available on request.

Current Needs:

“District Media is interested in colleagues who fit the following rough profile: Have a strong interest in, or a wealth of experience with personal finance; Have strong writing skills; Have a bachelor’s degree or higher; Have at least some knowledge of the WordPress content management system.” Pays $15-$200/article. Request guidelines for submission instructions.

Photos/Art:

Hints:

Welcomes New Writers: Yes