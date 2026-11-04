District Media, Inc.
506 SW 6th Avenue, Suite 606
Portland OR 97204
Phone: (202)468-6043
Fax:
Website: https://www.districtmediafinance.com
Guidelines:
Editor: James Hendrickson, Founder; Tamila McDonald, Operations Manager
Email address: james@districtmediafinance.com
About The Publication:
“Originally founded in the District of Columbia in 2007, District Media, Inc. is an independent media company. Our objective is to deliver high-quality personal finance news and advice that informs, empowers, educates and entertains the public. We provide this information free of charge through our portfolio of personal finance websites, with all operating expenses paid through advertising. Pays within 30 days. Publishes ms between 15 minutes and 2 weeks from acceptance. Buys all rights. No reprints. Responds within 3 days.”
Guidelines available on request.
Pays: $15-$200/article
Current Needs:
“District Media is interested in colleagues who fit the following rough profile: Have a strong interest in, or a wealth of experience with personal finance; Have strong writing skills; Have a bachelor’s degree or higher; Have at least some knowledge of the WordPress content management system.” Pays $15-$200/article. Request guidelines for submission instructions.
Pays $15-$200/article
Photos/Art:
Hints:
Welcomes New Writers: Yes
Writer guidelines, please.
You must request the guidelines from District Media directly.