About The Publication:

“America’s leading magazine on the art and politics of the cinema” 30% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 10K. Quarterly. Pays on publication. Publishes ms 2-3 months after acceptance. Buys First serial rights. Rarely accepts reprints. Responds 3-4 weeks. Sample available by sending $7 postpaid to the above address. Subscription $22; $40 outside the U.S. Guidelines online at https://www.cineaste.com/writers-guidelines.

Current Needs:

Queries. Pays from $50 (for most reviews) to $100 or more (for feature articles or interviews). Prefer reviews of 1,000 to 1,500 words and features in the range of 3,000 to 4,000 words. Submit query by email.

Photos/Art:

“Send photos if you have them; otherwise we take care of obtaining photos.” No additional pay.

Hints:

“We are not just a ‘film magazine.’ Writers should acquaint themselves with our editorial orientation before making submissions or sending proposals.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes