Charlottesville Family Life & Home Magazine

4282 Ivy Road

Charlottesville VA 22901

Phone:

Fax:

Website: https://www.charlottesvillefamily.com/

Guidelines: https://ivylifeandstylemedia.com/

Editor: Jennifer Bryerton, Senior Editor

Email address:

About The Publication:

“Charlottesville Family serves families in Virginia’s Charlottesville-Albemarle area with engaging stories on parenting, education, health, recreation and more!” Welcomes new writers. Quarterly. Pays on acceptance. Buys print plus digital rights. No reprints. Responds within 4-6 weeks. Sample digital copies available online. Subscriptions are free. Guidelines online.

Pays $75-$150

Current Needs:

See Guidelines. Pays $75-$150. Articles range from 600-1800 words. Submit query by email.

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“We’re looking for engaging stories that can be presented as local with local quotes and resources.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes