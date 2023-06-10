Charlottesville Family Life & Home Magazine
Website: https://www.charlottesvillefamily.com/
Guidelines: https://ivylifeandstylemedia.com/
Editor: Jennifer Bryerton, Senior Editor
About The Publication:
“Charlottesville Family serves families in Virginia’s Charlottesville-Albemarle area with engaging stories on parenting, education, health, recreation and more!” Welcomes new writers. Quarterly. Pays on acceptance. Buys print plus digital rights. No reprints. Responds within 4-6 weeks. Sample digital copies available online. Subscriptions are free. Guidelines online.
Pays $75-$150
See Guidelines. Pays $75-$150. Articles range from 600-1800 words. Submit query by email.
“We’re looking for engaging stories that can be presented as local with local quotes and resources.”
Welcomes New Writers: Yes