Certain Age

c/o Mani Money, Agios Nikolaos

Messinia, Greece 24024

Phone:

Fax:

Website: https://www.certainagemag.com/

Guidelines: https://www.certainagemag.com/guidelines

Editor: Jean Shields Fleming, Editor-in-Chief; Leanne Grabel, Poetry Editor

Email address: mailto:info@certainagemag.com

About The Publication:

Certain Age magazine celebrates the writing of women in midlife and beyond. Each week, we curate impeccable writing, fresh imagery, compelling voices, and audacious ideas. Whether it’s fiction, personal essay, poetry, or visual art, Certain Age is a place where women can speak frankly about our lives and plumb the depths of our souls. Celebrate, mourn, express outrage or weep with joy — and together, mobilize to create the world we envision.” Welcomes new writers. Weekly. Pays on publication. Publishes ms 2-6 months after acceptance. Buys first rights. No reprints. Responds within 1-4 months. Sample articles available online. Guidelines online.

Pays $75

Current Needs:

“Fresh voices, deep thinking, audacious ideas, and gorgeous writing. The best way to understand what we are looking for is to see what we’ve published.” Pays flat fee of $75/article – nonfiction up to 2,500 words, fiction up to 5,000 words, and poetry up to two pages. Submit query by email.

Pays flat fee of $75/article – nonfiction up to 2,500 words, fiction up to 5,000 words, and poetry up to two pages.

Photos/Art:

“Original work only, NO AI generated imagery.” Pays $75/photo upon publication.

Hints:

“Send your best work. Seems obvious, but many people send what reads like a first draft. Read the publication and the guidelines. Again, should be obvious but it needs to be said. Be polite in your communications. Editors are people too. Like you, we have our good and bad days, life pressures and all the rest, so cordial interactions go a long way. Don’t resend your submissions with tweaks. See number 1. I receive too many submissions to keep track of versions. If your piece is accepted, we can tweak it in the editing process.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes