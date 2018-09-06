Brew Your Own
5515 Main Street
Manchester Center VT 05255
Phone: (802)362-3981
Fax: (802)362-2377
Website: http://byo.com
Guidelines: http://byo.com/about-us/writer-s-guidelines
Editor: Chris Colby, Editor
Email address: edit@byo.com
About The Publication:
“Brew Your Own is the how-to homebrew beer magazine.” Welcomes new writers. 85% freelance. Circ. 96,800. Publishes 8 issues/year. Pays on publication. Publishes ms 3-6 months after acceptance. Buys all rights. No reprints. Responds 2-8 weeks. Sample articles online. Subscription $29.99. Guidelines online at http://byo.com/about-us/writer-s-guidelines.
Pays $25-$200 for 1000-2500 words
Current Needs:
Queries. See guidelines. Also has regular columns. Pays $25-$200 for 1000-2500 words. Submit query by email.
Photos/Art:
“Art accepted, must include permission from artist/photographer.” Payment varies. See guidelines for more information.
Hints:
Welcomes New Writers: Yes