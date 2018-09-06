Brew Your Own

CONGRATULATIONS to John Notley for being the first reader to answer that BookLocker’s prices are low because they make no profit from up front setup fees. BookLocker earns its profits from royalties, only when the book sells copies!!

Based on last week’s issue of WritersWeekly, what is the #1 reason that BookLocker.com’s prices are so low?

Send your answer through the contact form here.

You must be a WritersWeekly.com subscriber to participate in the weekly contests. Subscribe today. It’s free!

NOTE: ONLY ONE WINNER PER HOUSEHOLD PER CALENDAR QUARTER, PLEASE.

THIS WEEK’S PRIZE:

A free print or ebook of your choice from Booklocker.com!