Bass Angler Magazine

1285 Stratford Ave. G299

Dixon CA 95620

Phone: (925)362-3190

Fax:

Website: https://bassanglermag.com/

Guidelines: https://bassanglermag.com/writing/.

Editor: Mark Lassagne

Email address: will@bassmag.com

About The Publication:

“BASS ANGLER MAGAZINE (BAM) is a quarterly print magazine created specifically to help you become a better fisherman. As the industry’s leading bass magazine we simply provide you fresh new features every season. Bass Angler is filled with 25 or more full length articles uncovering the latest bass catching secrets from the nation’s top touring pro anglers.” Circ. 30K. Quarterly. Pays on publication. Publishes ms two months after acceptance. Buys all rights, and non-exclusive electronic rights. No reprints. Responds within 1-2 weeks.

Pays flat fee of $100

Current Needs:

“Fresh innovative stories on how to catch bass mainly with upper level anglers.” Pays flat fee of $100/article including images. 1,200 words. Submit query with “a little background or snippet of previous story.”

Photos/Art:

“One lead-in image with a couple accompanying images.” Payment included in flat fee.

Hints:

“Common mistakes are wordy stories that don’t get to the point – we are a how-to magazine working to help anglers learn.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes