Alaska Business Monthly

501 W. Northern Lights Blvd., Ste. 100

Anchorage AK 99503

Phone: (907)276-4373

Fax: (907)279-2900

Website: http://www.akbizmag.com/

Guidelines: http://www.akbizmag.com/editorial/writers-guidelines.html

Editor: Kathryn Mackenzie, Managing Editor.

Email address: editor-at-akbizmag.com

About The Publication:

“Alaska Business Monthly’s goal is to provide thorough and objective analysis of the issues and trends affecting Alaska’s businesses, and to feature stories on the individuals, organizations, and companies that shape the Alaska Economy. Alaska Business Monthly explores the Alaska economy with a statewide and regional approach to business coverage.” 80% freelance. Welcomes published authors from Alaska. Circ. 12-15K. Monthly. Pays month of publication. Buys all rights. Responds promptly to queries. Read archived issues and the “Current Issue” postings on website. Subscriptions $39.95. Guidelines online at http://www.akbizmag.com/Editorial/Writers-Guidelines.

Pays $100-$500 for 500-2,500 words.

Current Needs:

“Alaska and Arctic business-related topics. Must have a focus on Alaska and/or the Arctic. Please pitch stories 4-8 months out based on editorial calendar.” Pays $100-$500 for 500-2,500 words. Submit queries and three current print-published clips by email.

Pays $100-$500 for 500-2,500 words.

Photos/Art:

“We usually obtain art from sources and our network of professional photographers.” Pay varies.

Hints:

“Read our magazine articles. Query editorial calendar items, which are posted on the website. Each month has a special section with focus items needed.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes