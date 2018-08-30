Able, the newspaper for, by and about the disabled
P.O. Box 395
Old Bethpage NY 11804
Phone: (516)939-2253
Fax: (516)939-0540
Website: http://www.ablenews.com
Guidelines:
Editor: Angela Melledy, Editor
Email address: ablenews-at-aol.com
About The Publication:
“We are a monthly newspaper that provides information for people with disabilities.” Welcomes new writers. Monthly. Pays on publication. Period between acceptance and publication varies. Buys one-time rights. Accepts reprints. Sample articles online. Subscription $18/year. Guidelines by email.
Pays $50 for 500 words.
Current Needs:
Queries. Submit query by email.
Pays $50 for 500 words.
Photos/Art:
Hints:
Welcomes New Writers: Yes