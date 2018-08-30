Disabilities · Paying Markets

Able, the newspaper for, by and about the disabled

August 30, 2018

P.O. Box 395
Old Bethpage NY 11804

Phone: (516)939-2253
Fax: (516)939-0540
Website: http://www.ablenews.com
Guidelines:

Editor: Angela Melledy, Editor
Email address: ablenews-at-aol.com

About The Publication:

“We are a monthly newspaper that provides information for people with disabilities.” Welcomes new writers. Monthly. Pays on publication. Period between acceptance and publication varies. Buys one-time rights. Accepts reprints. Sample articles online. Subscription $18/year. Guidelines by email.

Pays $50 for 500 words.

Current Needs:

Queries. Submit query by email.

Photos/Art:

Hints:

Welcomes New Writers: Yes