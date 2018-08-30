Able, the newspaper for, by and about the disabled

Congratulations to Woody Wilson for being the first to respond with the correct answer!

Amazon can:

1. Terminate all of the author’s books

2. May even withhold unpaid royalties

3. Ban the author from ever selling books on Amazon again

