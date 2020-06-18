QUERY US! We Need “Marketing Secrets” Articles!

And, we’ll pay you $60 for them.

Marketing secrets is a column that covers how to get more people to pay you for your writing. This includes books AND article sales. What are your marketing strategies? How do you rise above and outshine the rest of the crowd? Did you try some new idea that resulted in a big bump in sales? Pitch your stories to us. Please be able to describe (and possibly document) your results. We prefer that your ideas be something that you personally have been involved in.

Before querying, please see our writer’s guidelines HERE.

