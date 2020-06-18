Rambo the Cat is POSSESSED!

When we lived in Maine, we didn’t have mice in our house. However, we lived on a river and there were lots of juicy morsels down there. Our cat, Mittens, would roam at night, bring his catch through the doggy door and, each morning, we would find the “gifts” he left us on the kitchen floor…complete with entrails. Yummy.

At age 12, Rambo has been a slow learner. He was never interested in hunting. He’d much rather lick you to get you to pet him, and then bite you if you didn’t do it in the right spot. He also spends 23 3/4 hours of every day lounging around doing nothing. Seriously. That cat takes being a feline couch potato to a whole new level.

However, this week, a change came over Rambo. He not only caught his first mouse (not on the boat – it was at Max’s apartment) but he also became possessed:



And, just like Mittens, Rambo plopped his catch down on the kitchen floor. I’m sure glad I didn’t have to clean it up!!!

