Ghost in the Living Room!!!

Last week, I told you all about the LARGE dead body I found in our basement.

This week, I’m sharing what I briefly mentioned in a Facebook post last week.

A week ago, at 1:45 a.m., I was judging the finalists for our quarterly 24-hour short story contest. (Yes, I’m a night owl.) Brian was asleep next to me. Max (our 24-year-old son who’s been staying with us since Brian broke his back, God bless him) was sleeping in the guest room.

All of the sudden, I heard a LOUD wailing, “OOooooooooooooOOOOOOooooo!!!” coming from the living room. Our bedroom door was open. I almost wet my pants! Normally, when I need to wake Brian up, I just gently shake his shoulder. This time, I didn’t shake Brian awake. With my eyes wide, and still staring toward our bedroom door, I slapped his arm! He sat right up!!

Then, it happened again, “OOooooooooooooOOOOOOooooo!!!” Brian heard it that time, and Max FREAKED OUT. He bolted out of the guestroom, yelling, “DID YOU HEAR THAT?!?!?!”

Brian and I hollered back, “YES!!!”

Brian and I also raced into the living room. My heart was POUNDING! Max was standing there in his underwear, and said he thought he might be having a heart attack as well. We were all standing there looking at each other. And all I could think about was the very clear and very creepy ghost voice on our second podcast recording (Listen carefully around the 14 minute, 5 second point.).

The “OOOoooooohhhh!” did not happen again so, shaking, we all went back to bed. You can bet I said some demon-repelling prayers right when Brian and I got back in the bedroom!

We think (hope!) we figured it out. It’s the only plausible, non-otherworldly explanation we can think of.

Tank was sound asleep on the sofa. Could he have been dreaming he was a wolf or coyote? But, he has NEVER howled before. Not once! The only things we see him do when he’s dreaming is moving his legs really fast (chasing squirrels, obviously).

The next morning, I called Mason (age 19) to tell him about what had happened.

He said, “I know that you guys were planning to give me and Max the house when you die. Give it to Max! I don’t want it!” 😉

Do you have a dog who howls in their sleep? Tell us about it in the comment section below.

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