Skip Being Everywhere Online, And Just Be Somewhere Instead – by Richard Hoy

Conventional wisdom says that authors need a website, a blog, and an email list, plus a presence on social media (Facebook page, Twitter feed, Instagram account, etc.) if they are going to do online promotion correctly. That’s not true.

This idea has its roots in an attribute of the Internet – namely that anyone can build an audience online if the content used to attract the audience is good. And then, the logic goes, one can leverage this audience by selling them books. This makes perfect sense, right?

The stickler, though, is the “content” part. You have to create content people want to read, hear, or watch. Websites, email lists, Facebook pages, Twitter feeds, and Instagram accounts cannot function without content people want to consume. Otherwise, there is no reason for people to pay attention.

New authors will often go wild setting up an online presence everywhere (or worse, pay someone big bucks to do it for them). Then, they burn themselves out trying to fill all those venues with good content. Creating and maintaining good content is hard. Moreover, building an audience for a Facebook page is different than building one for a Twitter feed…or an Instagram account…or a website, for that matter.

You don’t need to be online everywhere. You just need to be online somewhere.

The essential reason for being online is to have a single spot, that you control, to which you can send people for more information. In other words, when asked, you want to be able to answer the question: “Where can I go to find out more information about you?”

That requirement is easily satisfied with a one-page website. It’s cheap to set up. It’s simple to maintain. And, you can add information at your leisure.

If you do expand into other online places, like Facebook or Instagram, have a clear understanding of why you are doing it. And, take the time to learn what makes for good content within those venues.

Take Away Points:

It is good enough to start with a one-page website. When you expand into other online venues, have a clear purpose for doing so.

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Richard is the rarely-heard-from co-founder of BookLocker.com. He’s been in the self-publishing industry since 1999. Four years before that, he started his career in online marketing (just as it was becoming a formal profession). You can read the whole story of Richard’s career at JoeGrape.com. When he isn’t shelling out online marketing help, he is planning off-road motorcycle trips.

Richard has more blunt self-publishing advice for WritersWeekly.com readers in the coming weeks. Stay tuned!

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