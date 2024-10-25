How to Sell Books AND Get Writing Work on Quora – by Jesse Faraday

Quora has long been considered a “go-to platform” for finding answers to countless questions. But, did you know that it can be a worthwhile option for freelance writers to make money?

The unique features of this multi-faceted platform enable its users to earn additional income. That’s because 400 million visitors use Quora each month.

But, writing and Quora – what’s the connection?

Novice entrepreneurs asking questions specifically about “writing” to uplift their business can be your potential clients on Quora. You can show yourself as an industry expert by answering their questions on this same platform.

I’ll explain ways in which you can make money on Quora as a writer.

1. First impression matters, even in Quora. Before you begin, you should create a competitive profile on Quora that reflects your expertise in writing. Make it outstanding by adding a professional profile picture and your bio.

2. Quora Space Program: How to get started with a freelance writing niche

Quora Spaces are communities comprised of questions and answers related to a specific category. This feature helps you write answers to questions about a targeted/specific niche.

In terms of writing, here are a few questions users might ask on Quora Spaces:

“How many words should I write for the ‘About Us’ page on my website?”

“How do I promote my self-published book?”

“Which SEO techniques should I use for optimizing my website’s content?”

You can answer such questions in detail. It’s a great way to prove your expertise in blog writing, web copywriting, eBook writing, and many other forms of writing.

While you write a valuable answer to their question, you have a chance to convert a Quora user into a paying client without any initial investment.

Here’s what you can do:

When answering their question, invite them to visit your website. If you have a blog that comprises valuable information related to the question asked, you can add a link to your blog within your answer. Make sure to insert the link in a non-promotional way. This will increase traffic to your website. It will also generate leads if Quora users are willing to outsource writing services from you. They might contact you after visiting your website.

3. Quora Paid Subscription: How to monetize it

With Space subscriptions, you can create your own “Space,” and make money by writing valuable content for your followers. Quora users interested in reading your posts need to subscribe to your Space first. That’s why it’s not enough to just write an informative post on your Space. You should actually be able to write highly unique, crisp, and useful content for these subscribers (i.e. content your audience might not read anywhere else).

Quora allows you to decide on the subscription fee. You can either choose a monthly or yearly fee. Here’s how it works:

Step 1: Subscribers pay the fee and enter your Space

Step 2: Quora deducts 5% of the fee as a service charge. The platform uses Stripe for processing payments. So, $0.03 is deducted for each transaction. Other deductions include 2.90% of the processing fee. The remaining earnings are all yours.

Step 3: Quora releases payouts to Space owners every month.

If you can write great content regularly, you’ll be able to get more subscribers, and then, more earnings.

4. Quora for Business: A tool that could skyrocket your revenue

Quora for Business is a dedicated platform that offers Quora Ads to those who want to advertise their business on Quora.

So, can Quora Ads be a digital advertising platform for freelance writers? Yes.

The success stories of popular companies speak out loud about the impact of Quora Ads on their sales.

You can advertise your freelance writing business by launching an ad campaign via Quora Ads. You can reach potential clients who ask questions (specifically related to writing) on Quora. Let’s take the following questions as examples. Quora users might ask:

“How can I hire a freelance writer?”

“Should I write my company blog myself or should I outsource it to a professional?”

“How much should I pay a freelance writer?”

Depending on the keywords you select, your ad will be posted alongside the questions that are similar to the above-mentioned ones. That way, Quora users interested in outsourcing writing services can directly see your ad. They can then contact you, and place an order!

You need to set a budget to create a Quora ad. But, it’s worth the money spent because the platform enables you to reach your target audience. Placing a well-crafted ad on Quora can bring you multiple clients. Besides, it’s super-easy to create an ad on this platform. So, I’d recommend opting for Quora Ads if you’re ready to invest.

The Takeaway

Quora can take your freelance writing business to the next level. But, before you hop onto Quora, you need to dig deeper, understand Quora in detail, and then, step ahead. Just like in any other platform, competition is fierce. The trick is to engage with the relevant community with dedication. Once you successfully excel in this platform, winning the first few clients via Quora can be a huge success.

Don’t forget that you can also promote your books on Quora! You can answer questions related to the topic of your non-fiction book, and include a link to your book under your answers.

Jessy Faraday believes that words can influence people, decisions, directions, and above all: the readers! With the passion to explore writing opportunities, she feels joy in discovering the writing landscapes. She loves to be on the hunt to make her freelancing career remarkable so others can also be inspired.

