Is PR worth the investment for self-published authors? – by Ashley Brown

Self -publishing is not for the faint hearted, something I learned the night before my first release. Such is the catch twenty-two of a writer’s life. The deep desire for sharing our work must overcome that pesky fear of visibility. Though all faint hearts who persevere know, somewhere along the way we build muscle.

Navigating marketing has very much been a process of trial and error. I recall an afternoon after publishing my first book. Riding the high of a book launch and some great reviews, a friend asked me if I had considered PR. “I have this friend, Jessica, she’s amazing, if you want to make it you have to invest in yourself” Etc, etc. One question was on my mind, how much is this going to cost me? This friend of mine was an ex -investment banker who traded money like paper cups. And me? Read my first book and you will find out all about my less lucrative career endeavors.

Jessica and her frightening prices were not for me, though she planted a seed. I googled a few PR companies, talking myself out of everyone until I came across a safe option. One my logic could be reasoned with. For two hundred bucks, they sent out copies to dozens of reviewers, magazines, bloggers, book stores and would sky rocket sales. Mind blown. A few emails back and forth and I was all signed up. I was like a kid at Christmas. Every morning I would wake up checking my inbox and book sales to see if Santa had delivered? Weeks passed, nothing. I got one email from a lovely lady called Wendy who had loved the book and would pass it onto a friend. If you are reading Wend, thank you.

I realized that PR was a waste of time. “Never again,” I said.

Fast forward to three years of writing and self -development later, I had written another book. The inevitable question faced me again. “is marketing worth the investment?” I was feeling braver about the idea of PR. Again, I came across companies making promises giving me the same endorphins my last two hundred bucks had. What was it my mother used to say? If something sounds too good to be true, it normally is.

I remember what my friend said that afternoon, “you have to invest in yourself”, feeling more self-assured I found myself browsing the PR section of Reedsy.com, the same place I entrusted to find my editor. It was here I found Ben Cameron publicity and marketing services. Ben specialized in book PR and only took on a limited amount of clients per year. He wouldn’t negotiate on price and made it clear he wasn’t promising sales, nor any control over the success of a book. He did reassure me my book was incredibly media friendly. The sugar game explores the secret lives of sugar babies (women who date men just for their money) in London, and he knew the outlets it would be right for.

Ben opened my eyes to the reality of what working with a PR agent really looks like. It is not a case of kicking back and waiting for it to happen. Timing is key, it is something to plan for before a release, not three months after. Doing your homework is also key. A good PR agent is more than an email address and a cash transfer. From our first meeting Ben and I developed a relationship that over our three months turned publication into a completely new experience.

And did he deliver? True to Taurus’ form, he didn’t let me down. There were radio interviews, a successful blog tour, reviews, decent sales and the opportunity to write a feature for my favorite magazine. Though the biggest win? Knowing I was ready to go all in on my dream.

As writers we are all on different stages of our journey. Though when it comes to PR, remember if it sounds too good to be true it probably is, take your time in finding the right agent. For those with a new release coming up, asking themselves if it is worth the investment: try reframing the question to is my work worth the investment? And from one writer to another, I hope the answer is “Hell yes!”

Ashley is a London based author and writing coach. Turning her back on a career in law led to becoming a notorious job-hopper, inspiring her first novel published in 2018. She has completed various writing programs with Michelle Danner in LA and Faber & Faber.

The Sugar Game is her second novel. She believes a sense of humor is the only seatbelt required for a creative life, pursued with infectious optimism. Her writing is inspired by the world around her, fueled by coffee and an insatiable sweet tooth.

For more about Ashley and her books, head to her website. (www.ashleyloulondon.com)

