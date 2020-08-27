“An online book publicist won’t stop calling me! How can I REALLY make them stop?”

Q –

I get calls from an online publicist wanting me to hire them — and they now call every day, at least 3 times a day, but so far today 5 times.

How can I make them stop?

– G.

A –

First, please know that, if a so-called “publicist” is soliciting business via telemarketing methods, THEY SUCK at what they do.

I recommend first registering your number with the National Do Not Call List.

The next time they call, bluntly tell them (don’t ask them, TELL THEM!), “Put me on your do not call list. I am already on the national Do Not Call list.”

If they then call you again, tell them you are reporting them to the Do Not Call registry. And, DO IT. The form is online RIGHT HERE.

And, if that doesn’t work, there are law firms like this one that specialize in suing telemarketers. They only get paid if/when you get paid.

I, myself, DETEST telemarketers and spammers so go get ’em!!!

