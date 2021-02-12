12 Paying Markets for SHORT STORIES! – by Comfort Amaechi

Do you like writing short stories? There are markets out there looking to pay for these. Common genres for short stories are science fiction, horror, fantasy, and more. Below is a list of markets that publish and pay for short stories in these particular genres. As always, read the submission guidelines for each publication before pitching your talents to them.

1) Cricket Magazine: They publish quality short stories, non-fiction, poetry that engages the audience of enthusiastic young readers. Their short stories are from 1200-1800 words. Occasionally they accept longer stories of up to 6000 words. They also publish shorter stories of 600-900 words. Payment is up to $0.25/word.

2) Apex Magazine: They publish original short stories with a maximum word count of 7,500. They encourage writers of all race and status to submit their work. Payment is $.08/word.

3) Asimov’s Science Fiction: This is an established magazine that has won lots of awards. They publish short stories, mostly in the science fiction genre. Pays $.08-0.10/word for short stories up to 7,500 words.

4) The No Sleep Podcast: They want you to scare them so they can terrify their readers, too. No Sleep accepts short stories between 1200-2500 words, as well as regular stories of 2500 words and above. Pays $100 for short stories and $125 for regular stories.

5) Dark Magazine: This is an online magazine that publishes horror and dark fantasy stories monthly. They seek fiction stories between 2000-6000 words. Pays $0.06 cents per word for original fiction up to 6000 words, and $0.01/word for reprint stories.

6) Daily Science Fiction: This is a publication of science fiction, fantasy, slipstream, etc. Stories must be between 100-1500 words. Payment is $0.08/word for stories with first world rights.

7) Clarke’s Word Magazine: A monthly magazine that publishes short stories, articles, interviews, and audio fiction. Their word limit is between 1000-22000 words. Pays $0.10/word.

8) Masters Review: This publication is open year-round to new or emerging authors. They accept fiction and nonfiction with varieties of genres and styles. Pays a flat fee of $100 for flash-length stories of 1000 words or below, and $200 for stories of 7000 words.

9) Kohreo: They publish stories, essays, art, horror, fantasy, science-fiction, and any genre in between. They are looking for stories under 5000 words; 3500 words are preferred. A unique publication, they are interested in writing that explores the impact of human or cultural migration, like themes in the diaspora, immigration, and anti-colonialism. Pays $.08/word for fiction.

10) Diabolical Plots: This publisher only accepts original fiction stories in the genres of science fiction, horrors, fantasy. Stories must be 3500 words or less. Pays $0.10/word.

11) Triangulation: This publication is looking for outstanding fantasy, science fiction, weird fiction, and horror from new and established writers. They publish only original stories up to 5000 words with no minimum count. Pays $0.03 cents per word.

12) Mysterion: This publication is seeking stories in the genres of science fiction, fantasy, and horror with Christian themes and characters. Stories can be up to 9000 words. Pays $0.08/word for original stories.

Comfort Amaechi is a content strategist and freelance writer. She writes content that helps businesses and entrepreneurs reach their targeted audience, achieve business growth, and make profits. You can reach out to her through email at comfortamaechi619@gmail.com,

