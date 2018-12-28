Comments From Our Readers – 12/28/18 – “Buoy Bells?!” A Christmas-in-Florida Sing (and Laugh) Along written by the Naughty Elves at WritersWeekly and BookLocker!

The “Silver Bells” parody is clever. You must be having a good time down there.

Merry Christmas to all of you.

-Patricia Plake

Just curious if the decision to live on a sail ship was influenced by global warming and expected rising seas covering Florida or simply love of water? Merry Christmas & dry decks for 2019.

Andy Halmay

Hi Andy. I can answer for Angela on this one. She decided to live on a boat after seeing how I lived on mine and we discussed the cost of living on a boat versus the cost of owning a house on land. Plus, she has always loved the water, and you cannot get much closer to the water than living on a boat.

I don’t know about the rest of the globe, but I’ve lived in Florida for 49 years. The record high temp in my home town of Vero Beach was 104 in June of 1985, when I was 15. It’s not reached that temp again since – so that’s 33 years of no increase in temperatures. Additionally, I’ve sat in the exact spot on the beach in my home town where I once sat with my high-school sweetheart, and the ocean is no closer to the land than it was back then. Here in the Tampa Bay area, the same bridges that my parents drove me across when I was a young lad visiting my grandparents are still above water to this very day.

So, perhaps everyone should flee to Florida, because while they are saying that the rest of the world is sinking into the sea…I’m personally seeing nothing of the sort with my own eyes here. 🙂

– Brian Whiddon – Managing Editor

Loving Buoy Bells!!

– El McMeen

Love it! I wish you and your family a very happy holiday and a happy and healthy New Year! Thanks for all your helpful and entertaining article. What would we writers do without you? I don’t ever want to find out. Cheers!

– Pamela Allegretto

