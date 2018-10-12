OUR READERS ALWAYS ENJOY WORLD’S WORST QUERY LETTERS! Readers’ Letters and Comments – 10/12/2018

Letters and Comments

World's Worst Query Letters and Book Proposals for October, 2018!
World’s Worst Query Letters and Book Proposals for October, 2018!

Hi Angela,

The individual who wrote those obvious misspelled words above must surely be trying to test you and was being flip about it.

– tijeras3

Thanks, Angela. In a week when there’s been little to smile about, your article was a welcome reprieve.

– Pamela Allegretto
Bridge of Sighs and Dreams
Nazi-occupied Rome sets the stage for Bridge of Sighs and Dreams, where the lives of two women collide in an arena of deception, greed, and sacrifice.

Thank you, Angela, for a great article – I love your comments! I am always looking forward to the next installment of World’s Worst Query Letters and Book Proposals. It’s unbelievably funny!

– Tatiana Claudy

