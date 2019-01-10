When Writers “Sympathy Pitch?!” + Overcoming Amazon’s Aggressive Book Review Police! – Comments From Our Readers – 01/10/19

COMMENTS FROM OUR READERS ABOUT: If You Are “Sympathy Pitching” Editors and Publishers, PLEASE STOP! by Brian P. Whiddon, Managing Editor

Thank you, Brian, for an excellent article! I love your style and your sense of humor, but most of all – your pieces of practical advice. Thank you also for the encouragement that all of us, writers, need to pursue our careers!

– Tatiana Claudy

Hi Brian,

People are too desperate about selling instead of taking their time to work their art and perfect it, and then market it. There is a mass hysteria about making money instead of making art, and then offering that art for sale (see Julia Cameron’s books and learn all about that one). Money is the last thing I worry about and no I don’t “have money” — I learned how to live very well with very little while I enjoy my life and my work.

As for confidence, anyone who tells me they have something the people will sink their teeth into gets the crooked eye. Are they mind readers?

Cheers,

Linda G

Mystery solved. Zuckerberg gave Amazon access to Facebook users’ private messages.

– Bryan

It surprises me that so many people are unaware of how extensive the invasion of privacy by technology is and those who are aware don’t seem to care. As George Orwell predicted, “Big brother is watching.” Who is watching big brother?

– Pat Brunn-Perkins

Great information. Thank you for always taking care of authors. Best wishes! Tweeted!

– Pamela Allegretto

Bridge of Sighs and Dreams

Nazi-occupied Rome sets the stage for Bridge of Sighs and Dreams, where the lives of two women collide in an arena of deception, greed, and sacrifice.

Is there no privacy these days? Thank you, Angela, for keeping writers informed about the ins and outs of everything related to writing and publishing. I think you are a writer’s Guardian Angel. Keep up your good work. Happy New Year!

– Judy Pearce

Amazon is taking the time to compile lists of your family, neighbors and even distant friends? Spooky, really spooky.

If Amazon’s bots, human and digital, had a heart they’d at least approve reviews that include a mention of the relationship. What’s wrong with a mother reviewing her daughter’s book anyway? It’s far more honest that many of the blurbs that major publishers manufacture for their books.

– Michael W. Perry, Medical Writer

