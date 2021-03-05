yourLifeSUCCESS is seeking a Social Media Coordinator – Pays $15/hour + commissions

yourLifeSUCCESS

38 Jericho Turnpike

Jericho, NY 11753

https://worldwisedivas.discussion.community

CONTACT:

DeDora Bayne, B.S.S.W., M.S.Ed

Consultant

dedorabayne@gmail.com

DESCRIPTION OF PUBLICATION:

Your Life Success” is an internet based company, a new start-up working out of Long Island. ln a variety of settings “yourLifeSUCCESS” recruits the professional and talented to provide concierge services. Our clients are online retailers, business and social networks.

We believe in successful results no matter how small with incentives, rewards and perks as a source of motivation. “yourLifeSUCCESS” also provides a platform for eligible partnerships to have access to an exciting and new Health and Wellness Program. The Corporation is in the process of acquiring Board Members motivated to make positive and meaningful advancements in their area.

Social Media Coordinator

The ideal candidate is a self-motivated individual with a positive attitude, creative mind, excellent writing skills and high-level of attention to detail.

Hosting Meetings and organizing a Mock Corporate Rescue Competition adds to the excitement of this position.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

•Maintain programming calendar, channels, covering feed, stories, and eventually online TV

• Oversee online reputation management

• Monitor, perform audits and respond to views on social media, forums, online communities and networks

• Create and maintain Social Media Calendar

•Contact bloggers and influencers to educate them about our service offerings and request coverage

• Assist in helping to grow social media follower

EXPERIENCE

• Experienced with social media, forums, online communities and networks

• Strong written and verbal communication skills

• Experience with Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint

• Passionate about social media, marketing, outreach

PAYMENT

Hours: part-time flexible ONLINE VIRTUAL

Compensation: 15.00 per hour

Bonus: referrals for membership you receive 60% of their subscription payment

Perks: Coffee and Bagel expense account

Free Google Play or Apple Store applications and other items

Career Reviews

References