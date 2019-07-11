Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 07/11/19

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Writers – Sports and Gaming / Casinos

KAX Media Ltd

Freelance Retail Industry Writer – in New Jersey

NJ Advance Media

Freelance Sports Writers – high school football in Texas

The Dallas Morning News

Freelance Writer – to cover the Chicago Bears

Heavy Inc.

Freelance Writer – to cover the Patriots

Heavy Inc.

Freelance Investigative Reporters

The Canine Review

Freelance Sports Stringer

Kinston Free Press

Freelance Writer – Pays $150-$500

Prism

Freelance Retail Industry Writer

NJ.com

Freelance Copywriters/Researchers – For Magazine Database

Dream of Travel Writing

Freelance Technology Writer – Pays $90-$120/article.

MakeUseOf.com

Freelance Freelance Writers/Editors – Pays $150-$450/month

Glendale Cherry Creek Chronicle

Freelance Writer and Editor – Pays $20-$40/hour.

FLTRD

Freelance Writer – near Austin, Texas

Swng Productions

Freelance Writers – horror, mystery, sci-fi. Pays $30/story.

Floating Space Media

Freelance Blogger

FresYes Realty

Freelance Content Writer

Cozymeal

Freelance Agriculture Writers

Ozarks Farm & Neighbor

Freelance Technical Blogger

Measured SEM

Freelance Long-term Article Writers

Minc Law

Freelance Long-term Coffee Writer

Coffee-Channel.com

Freelance Writers – conservative topics

blind ad

Freelance Writers

San Pedro Today

Freelance Instructional Writer/Designer – Pays $25/hour.

HandcraftedLearning.com

Freelance Writer – botany/science

publisher of gardening/botany websites

Freelance Copywriters and Copy Editors

Coalition Technologies

Freelance English Documents Editor – Pays $25/hour.

Z&T International Group

Freelance Writers – hot tub and swim spas reviews. Pays $0.025/word.

blind ad

