Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 07/11/19

Freelance Writers – Sports and Gaming / Casinos
KAX Media Ltd
Freelance Retail Industry Writer – in New Jersey
NJ Advance Media
Freelance Sports Writers – high school football in Texas
The Dallas Morning News
Freelance Writer – to cover the Chicago Bears
Heavy Inc.
Freelance Writer – to cover the Patriots
Heavy Inc.
Freelance Investigative Reporters
The Canine Review
Kinston Free Press
Freelance Writer – Pays $150-$500
Prism
Freelance Retail Industry Writer
NJ.com
Freelance Copywriters/Researchers – For Magazine Database
Dream of Travel Writing
Freelance Technology Writer – Pays $90-$120/article.
MakeUseOf.com
Freelance Freelance Writers/Editors – Pays $150-$450/month
Glendale Cherry Creek Chronicle
Freelance Writer and Editor – Pays $20-$40/hour.
FLTRD
Freelance Writer – near Austin, Texas
Swng Productions
Freelance Writers – horror, mystery, sci-fi. Pays $30/story.
Floating Space Media
FresYes Realty
Cozymeal
Measured SEM
Freelance Long-term Article Writers
Minc Law
Freelance Long-term Coffee Writer
Coffee-Channel.com
Freelance Writers – conservative topics
blind ad
San Pedro Today
Freelance Instructional Writer/Designer – Pays $25/hour.
HandcraftedLearning.com
Freelance Writer – botany/science
publisher of gardening/botany websites
Freelance Copywriters and Copy Editors
Coalition Technologies
Freelance English Documents Editor – Pays $25/hour.
Z&T International Group
Freelance Writers – hot tub and swim spas reviews. Pays $0.025/word.
blind ad
