Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 12/18/2020

Freelance Writers – For features about writing and publishing. Pays $60 for around 600 words.

WritersWeekly.com

Freelance Blogger + Product Reviews Content Writer

41Naturals

Managing Editor – Pays $75K-$85K/year

Prism

Freelance Ghostwriter/Content Writer

Chris Collins Inc.

Freelance Video Game Feature Writer

Static Media

Freelance Entertainment, Science, and History Feature/News Writer

Grunge

Freelance Health and Wellness Feature Writer

Health Digest

Freelance Food News Writer – Pays $20/hour

Mashed

Freelance Celebrity Entertainment Feature Writer

Nicki Swift

Freelance Paranormal Romance Novel Ghost Writer – Pays $10-$15/hour

Zodiac Guides

Freelance Home/Car/Marine Audio Speaker Content Writer – Pays $0.05/word

SpeakerChampion.com

Freelance Writers – Pays $0.03-$0.10/word

Three Ships

Freelance Content Copywriter

FATJOE

Freelance Pest Control, Plumbing and HVAC Writer – Pays $150-$500/article

Three Ships

Freelance Associate Editor

Codeless

Freelance Writer

FAMELIX LTD

Freelance Writers – Pays $0.10-$0.20/word

Illuminate Media

Freelance Content Editor

GILI Sports

Freelance Writer

CURTIS Digital

Freelance Marketing & SaaS Writers

Codeless, Interactive

Freelance Health Content and Style Editor

EBSCO Industries Inc.

Freelance Copywriter

Razorfish

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $15.75/hour

Tavour

Freelance Copy Editor/Proofreader – Pays $15-$40/hour

Zamykat

Freelance Copywriter/Content Creator – Pays $42,500-$58,500/year

RallyUp.com

Freelance Digital Copy Writer

Myriad Genetics Inc.

Freelance RFP Writer – Pays $15-$20/hour

American Recycling

Freelance Photography Content Creator

Elevate App Inc.

Freelance Copywriter

POP

Freelance Podcast Editor – Pays up to $15/hour

Tungsten Originals

Freelance Email and Sales Copywriter

Dropified

