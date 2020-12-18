Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 12/18/2020

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Writers – For features about writing and publishing. Pays $60 for around 600 words.
WritersWeekly.com
Freelance Blogger + Product Reviews Content Writer
41Naturals
Managing Editor – Pays $75K-$85K/year
Prism
Freelance Ghostwriter/Content Writer
Chris Collins Inc.
Freelance Video Game Feature Writer
Static Media
Freelance Entertainment, Science, and History Feature/News Writer
Grunge
Freelance Health and Wellness Feature Writer
Health Digest
Freelance Food News Writer – Pays $20/hour
Mashed
Freelance Celebrity Entertainment Feature Writer
Nicki Swift
Freelance Paranormal Romance Novel Ghost Writer – Pays $10-$15/hour
Zodiac Guides
Freelance Home/Car/Marine Audio Speaker Content Writer – Pays $0.05/word
SpeakerChampion.com
Freelance Writers – Pays $0.03-$0.10/word
Three Ships
Freelance Content Copywriter
FATJOE
Freelance Pest Control, Plumbing and HVAC Writer – Pays $150-$500/article
Three Ships
Freelance Associate Editor
Codeless
Freelance Writer
FAMELIX LTD
Freelance Writers – Pays $0.10-$0.20/word
Illuminate Media
Freelance Content Editor
GILI Sports
Freelance Writer
CURTIS Digital
Freelance Marketing & SaaS Writers
Codeless, Interactive
Freelance Health Content and Style Editor
EBSCO Industries Inc.
Freelance Copywriter
Razorfish
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $15.75/hour
Tavour
Freelance Copy Editor/Proofreader – Pays $15-$40/hour
Zamykat
Freelance Copywriter/Content Creator – Pays $42,500-$58,500/year
RallyUp.com
Freelance Digital Copy Writer
Myriad Genetics Inc.
Freelance RFP Writer – Pays $15-$20/hour
American Recycling
Freelance Photography Content Creator
Elevate App Inc.
Freelance Podcast Editor – Pays up to $15/hour
Tungsten Originals
Freelance Email and Sales Copywriter
Dropified
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts
and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor,
which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!
