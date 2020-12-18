Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 12/18/2020

December 18, 2020 No Comments

Freelance Writers – For features about writing and publishing. Pays $60 for around 600 words.
WritersWeekly.com

Freelance Blogger + Product Reviews Content Writer
41Naturals

Managing Editor – Pays $75K-$85K/year
Prism

Freelance Ghostwriter/Content Writer
Chris Collins Inc.

Freelance Video Game Feature Writer
Static Media

Freelance Entertainment, Science, and History Feature/News Writer
Grunge

Freelance Health and Wellness Feature Writer
Health Digest

Freelance Food News Writer – Pays $20/hour
Mashed

Freelance Celebrity Entertainment Feature Writer
Nicki Swift

Freelance Paranormal Romance Novel Ghost Writer – Pays $10-$15/hour
Zodiac Guides

Freelance Home/Car/Marine Audio Speaker Content Writer – Pays $0.05/word
SpeakerChampion.com

Freelance Writers – Pays $0.03-$0.10/word
Three Ships

Freelance Content Copywriter
FATJOE

Freelance Pest Control, Plumbing and HVAC Writer – Pays $150-$500/article
Three Ships

Freelance Associate Editor
Codeless

Freelance Writer
FAMELIX LTD

Freelance Writers – Pays $0.10-$0.20/word
Illuminate Media

Freelance Content Editor
GILI Sports

Freelance Writer
CURTIS Digital

Freelance Marketing & SaaS Writers
Codeless, Interactive

Freelance Health Content and Style Editor
EBSCO Industries Inc.

Freelance Copywriter
Razorfish

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $15.75/hour
Tavour

Freelance Copy Editor/Proofreader – Pays $15-$40/hour
Zamykat

Freelance Copywriter/Content Creator – Pays $42,500-$58,500/year
RallyUp.com

Freelance Digital Copy Writer
Myriad Genetics Inc.

Freelance RFP Writer – Pays $15-$20/hour
American Recycling

Freelance Photography Content Creator
Elevate App Inc.

Freelance Copywriter
POP

Freelance Podcast Editor – Pays up to $15/hour
Tungsten Originals

Freelance Email and Sales Copywriter
Dropified

