Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 12/17/21

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS??
We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance True Crime Podcast Researcher/Writer
blind ad
Freelance Features Editor
The Red Hook Daily Catch
Freelance Weekend Editor
Future
Freelance Reporter
Arizent
Freelance Cryptocurrency Writer
Mudrex
Freelance Writers
We Write Blog Posts LLC
Freelance Outdoor Adventure Writer – Pays $0.06/word
Heliconia
Freelance Blog Editor/Content Manager
aThemes
Freelance Writers
Blue Thistle Content
Freelance Psychologist Careers Writer
Psychology Jobs
Freelance Content Writer
Centra Staffing
Freelance Moving Industry Blog Writer
moveBuddha
Freelance Personal Finance Writer
Financial Media Partners Industry
Freelance Blog & Interview Summary Writer – Pays $0.05/word
Small Business Marketing Agency
Freelance Writer
Attacking the Pin
Freelance Home Improvement Writers
House Grail
Freelance Technical Writer
Six Feet Up
Freelance Brand Copywriter
The Mom Project
Freelance Healthcare Writers – Pays $50/article
WebMD
Freelance Editor
Decisionary Media
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $50/hour
Centra Staffing
Freelance Content Writer and Editor
ServiceNow
Freelance Mental Health Blogger
HealthyPlace
Freelance Copywriter
Blavity, Inc.
Freelance Customer Service Content Writer
Hims & Hers
Freelance News Writers – Pays $15-$20/hour
Advantage Informatics
Freelance Writer – Pays $20-$25/hour
Jerry
Freelance Press Release Writers
Ampifire
Freelance Content Writer
Ampifire
Freelance Content Writers
Newsweek Publishing LLC
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!
AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!
Get 10% off "Query Letters That Worked" when you use the code below at checkout!
QUERY10
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts
and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor,
which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!
HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY
Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!
Remember Your Past
Write It and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!
Angela Hoy's book will get you started!
- Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
- Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
- Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
- Also works for biographies and memoirs!
Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html