Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 12/23/2020

Freelance Writers – For features about writing and publishing. Pays $60 for around 600 words.
WritersWeekly.com
Freelance Copywriter
ecommerce firm
Freelance Copywriter – Pays up to $40/hour
hospitality firm
Freelance Copywriter – Pays up to $20/hour
“boutique agency”
Freelance Lifestyle Editor
Philadelphia magazine
Freelance Copywriter
beauty brand
Freelance Copywriter
blind ad
Freelance Writers – to write summaries of books and articles. Pays $15-$25/hour.
Shortform
Freelance TV and Movie Theories Writer
Inverse
Freelance Wellness Writer
Bustle
Freelance Landing Page Writer
StartEngine
Freelance Content Writer & Editor
Fountain
Freelance Guns Writers
Hunting Mark
Freelance Nonfiction Writers
HotGhostWriter Ltd.
Freelance Long Term Writer – cars
My Car Culture
Freelance Affiliate Marketing Writer
Work Hounds
Freelance Long Term Writers – sewing and crafts
DIY Media
Freelance Fashion / Jewelry Expert Writers
JewelryTalk
Freelance Cat Writer
ESOLVE INC
Freelance Travel / Lifestyle Content Writer
RubyHome
Freelance SEO Writers
Narrative Media
Freelance Writers
AmpiFire
Freelance Full-Time Paranormal Romance Novel Ghost Writer
Zodiac Guides
Freelance Content Writer – Home/Car/Marine Audio Speakers
SpeakerChampion.com
Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $40/hour
CorTech
Freelance Sports Writers
Suppressed Noise, LLC
Freelance Personal Finance Writer/Editor – Pays up to $85K/year
Belvoir Media Group
Freelance Medical Writer Reviewer
IDC
Freelance UX Technical Writer – Pays $18-$26/hour
PR Training Tech
Freelance Technical Writer – Developer Relations
Plaid
