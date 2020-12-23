Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 12/23/2020

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Writers – For features about writing and publishing. Pays $60 for around 600 words.

WritersWeekly.com

Freelance Copywriter

ecommerce firm

Freelance Copywriter – Pays up to $40/hour

hospitality firm

Freelance Copywriter – Pays up to $20/hour

“boutique agency”

Freelance Lifestyle Editor

Philadelphia magazine

Freelance Copywriter

beauty brand

Freelance Copywriter

blind ad

Freelance Writers – to write summaries of books and articles. Pays $15-$25/hour.

Shortform

Freelance TV and Movie Theories Writer

Inverse

Freelance Wellness Writer

Bustle

Freelance Landing Page Writer

StartEngine

Freelance Content Writer & Editor

Fountain

Freelance Guns Writers

Hunting Mark

Freelance Nonfiction Writers

HotGhostWriter Ltd.

Freelance Long Term Writer – cars

My Car Culture

Freelance Affiliate Marketing Writer

Work Hounds

Freelance Long Term Writers – sewing and crafts

DIY Media

Freelance Fashion / Jewelry Expert Writers

JewelryTalk

Freelance Cat Writer

ESOLVE INC

Freelance Travel / Lifestyle Content Writer

RubyHome

Freelance SEO Writers

Narrative Media

Freelance Writers

AmpiFire

Freelance Full-Time Paranormal Romance Novel Ghost Writer

Zodiac Guides

Freelance Content Writer – Home/Car/Marine Audio Speakers

SpeakerChampion.com

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $40/hour

CorTech

Freelance Sports Writers

Suppressed Noise, LLC

Freelance Personal Finance Writer/Editor – Pays up to $85K/year

Belvoir Media Group

Freelance Medical Writer Reviewer

IDC

Freelance UX Technical Writer – Pays $18-$26/hour

PR Training Tech

Freelance Technical Writer – Developer Relations

Plaid

