Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 12/19/2019

December 19, 2019 No Comments

Freelance NBA Writer
Heavy Inc.

Freelance Full-time Staff Reporter – criminal justice. Pays $60K-$65K/year.
Prism

Freelance News Writer
News 12 Networks / Altice USA

Freelance Reality TV Writers
Heavy Inc.

Freelance Writer/Researcher/Producer
consulting firm

Freelance Power Tool Writers
Searchful

Freelance Writers – long-term
AgencyAnalytics

Freelance Psychic and Astrology Writer
SpiritLike

Freelance Casino and Gambling Writers
TheCasinoGuide

Freelance Nevada & Utah News & Travel Writer
Narcity.com

Freelance Writer – social media and website content
Grape Capital Group Inc

Freelance Content Writers
LMi

Freelance Freelance Copywriter
CI

Freelance Social Media Curator/Content Writer
Inside Real Estate

Freelance Content Writer
Cozymeal

Freelance Script Writer
Filmless

Freelance Content Writer
Dhar Mann Studios

Freelance Dog Writers
DoggieDesigner

Freelance Grant Writer – Pays $20/hour
Our Voice

Freelance Content Update Editor – Home, Pets, Crafts
.dash

Freelance Content Writer
Wide Open Roads and Alt_driver

Freelance Blogger
Mills Floral

Freelance Writer
Mercury 8 Marketing

Freelance Writer
King Cable Construction Corp.

Freelance Contributing Writer
360 Quote LLC

Freelance Writer – mental health. Pays $30-$40/hour.
Boyers Recovery Support Services

Freelance Editors
Aha Media

Freelance Interactive Game Story Writer/Editor
Resure Technology

Freelance Writer and Blogger
Main Street Data Company

Freelance Exhibition Content Writer – Pays $800-$1000/month
Running Subway Productions

Freelance Content Writer / Copywriter
Whova, Inc

